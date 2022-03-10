Richmond officer will walk door-to-door Friday for Fox teachers

Watch
Posted at 1:18 PM, Mar 10, 2022
RICHMOND, Va. -- A Richmond police officer will be walking door-to-door to raise money for the teachers at Fox Elementary School.

Teachers and students were displaced after a catastrophic fire ripped through the 110-year-old school in Richmond's Fan neighborhood last month.

Officer William Burnett along with neighbors will be handing out flyers seeking donations for the teachers Friday.

“We don't want the money to go to the school system, because there are so many other fundraisers out there,” Burnett said. “We want the money to go directly to the teachers. And the reason we want it to go directly to the teachers is because so often they go in their own pockets to supply the things that they need in the schools.”

The "Walking the Beat for a Different Cause" event is Friday starting at 11 a.m. at Forest Hill Park.

Burnett and his team have started a GoFundMe with a goal of $2,500 to help Fox teachers. As of Thursday afternoon, more than $1,300 had been raised.

