Richmond Police investigating after man found dead

RICHMOND, Va. -- Richmond Police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead on Tuesday night.

On Tuesday around 5:17 p.m., officers were called to the `1900 block of R Street for the report of a shooting.

Officers arrived to find an adult man on the ground suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.

Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective P. Mansfield at (804) 646-6996 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.