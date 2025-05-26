'There are stop signs, people just run them': New stoplight aims to improve safety on Patterson Avenue

RICHMOND, Va. — Traffic and pedestrian safety improvements are coming to one of Richmond's busiest thoroughfares with a new stoplight being installed at the intersection of Pepper and Patterson Avenues.

The traffic signal is expected to help pedestrians cross safely and reduce cut-through traffic on residential streets, addressing concerns from neighbors about speeding vehicles.

Charlie Boisky, who moved to Pepper Avenue a year ago, said drivers frequently speed on his street.

"I have had too many people flying down this street. There are stop signs, people just run them. They don't see them. They are going well over the speed limit," Boisky said.

The father is particularly concerned because children, including his own, often play and ride bikes in the neighborhood, which is located near a private elementary school.

"We've already had one accident with a kid on the street being hit by a driver," Boisky said.

New stoplight aims to improve safety on Patterson Avenue

After expressing his concerns to City Council member Andrew Breton (1st District) a few weeks ago, Boisky learned about plans for the new traffic signal at Pepper and Patterson Avenues.

Breton believes the light will improve safety in multiple ways.

"It will reduce the number of people choosing Pepper Avenue as a cut through by creating that wait at that light. Google Maps and Waze will be directing fewer people in a hurry to use Pepper as a way to cut through the neighborhood," Breton said.

He noted that Patterson Avenue presents particular challenges for pedestrians.

"It's one of the highest speed roads in the city. On top of that, it's a very pedestrian-dense area with a lot of schools in the area and synagogues and commercial areas," Breton said. "When you have two lanes of traffic each way, it creates an environment where people feel comfortable going faster."

In addition to the traffic signal, Breton plans to advocate for speed bumps on Pepper Avenue.

"Speed humps are the sort of thing that would be a very good addition to the safety infrastructure here. Fortunately, speed bumps are also very affordable," Breton said.

While encouraged by the new stoplight, Boisky hopes to see additional safety measures implemented.

"I think it's a great first step, but I think there are a few other things that need to be done for folks to feel safe," Boisky said.

The city has also approved and designed a plan for another traffic signal one block down Patterson at St. Christopher's Road. $400,000 is slated for that project, but a timeline for implementation has not yet been established.

