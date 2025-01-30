Richmond parents charged with murdering infant son

RICHMOND, Va. — Police arrested two Richmond parents in connection with the death of their five-month-old son.

Jamel Bryant, 32, and Heather Hohensee, 27, both of Richmond, were charged with murder and child abuse following their son’s August death.

“On Friday, August 2, 2024, officers were called to the 1000 block of German School Road for the report of an unresponsive child,” a Richmond police spokesperson said. “Officers arrived and found the unresponsive child in the apartment. He was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.”

Police have not released additional details at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective J. Smith at 804-646-6870 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.



This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

