Parking tickets on weekends? Some Richmond drivers left 'speechless'

RICHMOND, Va. -- Richmond residents and business owners are responding differently to an announcement by the city that parking restrictions will soon be enforced on Saturdays. According to the city's Department of Public Works, drivers can park their cars on the street for a limited number of hours as marked by signs.

A majority of them indicate either a two-hour or three-hour limit.

Those who violate the rule may face a $25 fine.

“At first, I was speechless," Shawanda Robinson, who lives in Jackson Ward, said. “I’m shocked honestly. I just think it’s kind of scandalous of them, and it’s kind of mean.”

WTVR Shawanda Robinson called the parking changes scandalous and mean.

Robinson said she believed the restrictions would make it more difficult for people to enjoy themselves when coming into the city for entertainment or nightlife.

“Like girl, I don't feel like them policing us while we’re policing our time. What if we want to go up the street, you know, right to the next bar? We can't even barhop. We've got to drive everywhere," Robinson said.

A Public Works official said the new restrictions will not apply citywide, but rather to certain areas of the city including the Central Business District, Jackson Ward, Downtown Corridor and Arthur Ashe Boulevard between Broad Street and Moore Street.

The restrictions will take effect on October 15, ten days from when the city announced the change on October 5.

Daniel Davis, who said he frequently traveled to Richmond from out of town to visit his brother said it's "too short of a notice."

"Ideally, give people at least a couple weeks," Davis said.

While there are parking lots and parking garages nearby that require payment, Davis said they can be expensive, especially for drivers who want to leave their car parked for an extended period of time.

He questioned what he and others who visit the city will do if they couldn't utilize street parking on the weekends without having to move their car every few hours.

“It might detract them from coming downtown, to be honest. They’re already having a hard time parking. Paying for additional parking on the weekend might make them go somewhere else," he said.

City officials said the change will benefit business owners as their customers have to compete for a limited number of street spaces in "bustling" parts of Richmond.

Ray Taylor, who has owned Ray's Dog House in Jackson Ward for decades, said he noticed his customers struggle to find parking.

"Sometimes, they just figure out a way to work it out, but they do have a problem," Taylor said.

WTVR The owner of Ray's Dog House hopes the parking changes will help his customers.

He emphasized the issues become even more prevalent on Saturdays when events are happening at the nearby convention center.

“It gets really rough because the parking lot gets full, so then they have to go to the street," Taylor said.

While he hopes none of his customers get tickets on the weekend, he said he believed Saturday parking enforcement may prove to be beneficial in the long run if more spaces are constantly becoming available every few hours.

“If the access was better, that would be good," Taylor said. "All you have to do is look at the signs. You have to take notice and govern yourself accordingly."

Starting October 15, there will be a two-week grace period where parking attendants will issue warnings before they start handing out fines.

A liaison for Councilwoman Katherine Jordan, whose 2nd district is impacted by the new enforcement, said her office has not heard much feedback from residents or constituents on the issue other than a desire to ensure the public is made aware of the changes.