Richmond will start enforcing time-restricted parking on Saturdays

RICHMOND, Va. -- The City of Richmond is going to start issuing tickets to citizens who are parked for too long in a one-hour or two-hour parking zone on Saturdays.

Starting Oct. 15, the city said it is going to start enforcing these time-restricted parking regulations.

There will be a two-week grace period where you'll just get a warning before the city starts issuing tickets.

City officials said the measure will help support small businesses by making sure more cars can park on the street throughout the day.

