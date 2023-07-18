Police find blood, broken glass at McDonald's in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. -- Police found blood and broken glass but no victim at a McDonald's restaurant in Richmond.

Richmond Police officers were called to the McDonald's on East Broad Street in Shockoe Bottom at about 10 p.m. Monday to investigate a reported shooting.

"Once on scene, officers located blood and broken glass from what appeared to be gunfire," a Richmond Police spokesperson wrote in an email. "Officers have not located a victim at the time of this report."

Anyone with information was asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

