Mayor Avula address immigrant community's fear, Richmond's relationship with ICE

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond Mayor Danny Avula on Wednesday clarified that the city’s police department does not coordinate with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, responding to heightened concerns in the community amid recent ICE-related detainments in Virginia and around the United States.

"The Richmond Police Department has not entered into a 287(g) agreement with ICE, and does not participate in the enforcement of federal immigration law," Avula said in a prepared statement. "Our officers are here to focus on their core mission: community policing, protecting all neighborhoods, and reducing crime."

ICE has been making national headlines in recent weeks for stepped-up enforcement actions in Minneapolis,

Minnesota and the shooting death of Renee Good by an ICE agent.

Avula said he understands “there is tremendous fear in the community right now” and urged residents to continue reporting crimes and accessing city services without fear of immigration consequences.

"The City’s mission is to ‘provide trustworthy leadership and high-quality services that meet the needs of our vibrant city,’ and I believe strongly that Richmond must remain a city where every resident feels safe accessing services, reporting crimes, and engaging with local government — regardless of immigration status," he said.

The mayor emphasized that local law enforcement has no authority over federal immigration enforcement and no role in deportation activities.

"Federal immigration enforcement operates under its own authority — the City does not control their actions, nor do we coordinate with them," he said.

Avula, who is Richmond’s first immigrant mayor, said his administration is committed to maintaining trust between the city’s immigrant communities and law enforcement and he rejected “any approach that creates fear, confusion, or division,” saying such tactics “undermine public safety and erode trust, making our communities less safe, not more secure.”

He encouraged residents with public safety concerns to contact the police directly and pledged to continue listening to the community and evaluating city policies with “integrity, partnership, and care.”

“Our city’s values will guide how we make decisions together,” he said. “Richmond will continue focusing on a thriving city where everyone’s rights are protected and where every resident is treated with dignity — today and always.”



