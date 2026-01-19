Richmond celebrates Martin Luther King Jr. Day at Ebenezer Baptist Church

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond celebrated Martin Luther King Jr. Day Monday morning as city leaders gathered at Ebenezer Baptist Church on Leigh Street to honor the civil rights leader's enduring call to justice, community and collective action.

Mayor Danny Avula attended the ceremony and shared a call to action for Richmond residents to honor King's legacy through their actions.

"For Doctor King, greatness was not about being seen. It was about seeing others, really seeing others, stepping towards and into their needs," Avula said.

Avula emphasized that living by King's example would create positive change throughout the city.

"If we live this way, we start to see the ripple effects as a city. Stronger families, safer blocks, better schools, and a kinder, more civil, civic life. And then we will honor Doctor King not only with our words, but with our deeds," Avula said.

Other attendees and speakers at Monday's ceremony included Sen. Tim Kaine and former Virginia Gov. L. Douglas Wilder.

