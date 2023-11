Weekend Warning: The roads closing Friday due to the Richmond Marathon

RICHMOND, Va. -- This Saturday hundreds of runners will be tightening their shoes and hitting the city streets for “America’s Friendliest Marathon” the 2023 Richmond Marathon. And due to the marathon this weekend there will be numerous “No Parking” zones and street closures.

Vehicles parked along the race course will be towed to accommodate the event starting at 9:00 p.m. on Friday, November 10th. Signs restricting parking and detours throughout the city will be out starting at 10:00 a.m. on Friday and will be posted until 7:00 p.m.

Richmond police do add that the information on closures is subject to change and additional streets could be closed as needed. They will post updates on X (Twitter) @RichmondPolice.

A complete list of times and dates of road closures and no parking zones is as follows.

Friday,November 10th:

5th Street between E. Grace and Byrd Street (5:00 PM-Saturday November 11th 5:00 PM)

Tredegar Street between S. 7th Street and Brown’s Island / 2nd Street Connector (Friday 10:00 AM. – Saturday November 11th 6:00 PM.)

S. 5th Street between Bragg & Tredegar Street (Friday 10:00 AM- Saturday November 11th 5:00 PM.)

S. 5th Street between Byrd & Bragg Street (Friday 5:00 PM –Saturday November 11th 5:00 PM.)

5th Street between E. Grace & Byrd Street (Friday 5:00 PM –Saturday November 11th 5:00 PM)

Saturday, November 11th:

Tredegar Street between Dominion Resources and Brown’s Island Way/2nd Street Connector (4:00 AM – 5:00 PM)



Broad Street between Arthur Ashe Boulevard and N.10th Street (4:00 AM-10:00 AM)



Hermitage Road (Northbound) between N. Laburnum and Pope Ave (4:00 AM – 3:00 PM)



N. Mulberry St. between W. Broad and Grace Street (4:00 AM-11:00 AM)



N. 3rd Street between E. Broad and Main Street (4:00 AM- 3:00 PM)



N. 6th Street between E. Broad and Grace Street (4:00 AM-12:00PM.)



Cowardin Ave (One/Southbound Lane) between Semmes Ave and Lee Bridge (4:00 AM – 1:00 PM)



Longview Dr. between Scottview and Wallowa Drive (4:00 AM-12:00 PM)



Huguenot Rd. between Huguenot Bridge and Cherokee Rd. (4:00 AM-11:00 AM)



Windsorview Dr. between Wallowa Road and Forest Hill Ave. (4:00 AM-12:00 PM)



Riverside Dr. between Belvidere & W. 21st Street (4:00 AM-1:00 PM)



Riverside Dr. between Huguenot Bridge and Scottview Dr. (4:00 AM-12:00 PM)



W. 21st Street between Riverside Dr. & Semmes Avenue (4:00 AM – 1:00 PM)



River/Cary St. Rd. between Maple/Libbie Ave and Three Chopt Rd. (4:00 AM-10:00 AM)



Lee Bridge (2 /Southbound Lanes) between Belvidere and Cowardin Ave. (4:00 AM-1:00 PM)



Brook Rd. (Southbound Side) between Fauquier Ave and N. Lombardy St. (4:00 AM-3:00 PM)



Lorraine Ave between Crestwood & Brook Rd. (4:00 AM-11:00 PM)



Fauquier Ave (North/Southbound Sides) between Crestwood Rd. and Brook Road (4:00 AM-2:00 PM)



Westmoreland Street between Monument Ave and Grove Ave (4:00 AM -10:00 AM)



Forest Hill Ave (Westbound Side) between Windsorview Dr. and Semmes Ave (4:00 AM- 12:00 PM)



Pope Ave between Hermitage Rd. and Crestwood Rd. (4:00 AM-2:00 PM)



Scottview Dr. between Hathaway Rd. and Longview Dr. (4:00 AM-12:00 PM)



Belvidere (1 / Southbound Lane) between Lee Bridge and W. Leigh Street (4:00 AM – 1:00 PM)



Wallowa Rd. between Longview Dr. and Windsorview Dr. (4:00 AM- 12:00 PM)



Grove Ave (Westbound Side) Westmoreland Ave and Maple St. (4:00 AM-10:00 AM)



Monument Ave (Westbound Side) between N. Mulberry Ave and Chantilly St. (4:00 AM-10:00 AM)



Semmes Ave (Westbound Side) between Cowardin Ave and Forest Hill Ave/Roanoke Street (4:00 AM-1:00 PM)



Bellevue Ave between Hermitage Rd. and Bryan Park (4:00 AM-11:00 AM)



N. Lombardy St. between Brook Rd. and W. Grace Street (4:00 AM-3:00 PM)



E. Franklin St. between N. 2nd and N. 6th St. (4:00 AM-3:00 PM)



Grace Street between N. Allen Ave and N. 4th St. (4:00 AM-3:00 PM)



W. Grace St. between Arthur Ashe Boulevard and N. Allen Ave (4:00 AM-9:00 AM)



W. Main St. between Belvidere and Arthur Ashe Boulevard (4:00 AM-1:00 PM)



Arthur Ashe Boulevard (Northbound Side) between W. Cary St. and Hermitage Rd. (4:00 AM-3:00 PM)



Arthur Ashe Boulevard (Southbound Side) between W. Broad St. and Monument Ave (4:00 AM-9:00 AM)



Crestwood Rd. between Westbrook Ave and Fauquier Ave (4:00 AM-11:00 AM)



Maple Ave between Grove Ave and River/Cary St. Rd. (4:00 AM-12:00 PM)



2023 Richmond Marathon No Parking Locations:

Friday, November 10th at 10:00 a.m.



S. 5th Street between Bragg and Tredegar Street

Tredegar Street between S.7th Street and Brown’s Island/2nd Street Connector

Friday, November 10th at 4:00 p.m.

5th Street between E. Grace & Bragg Street

Friday, November 10th at 9:00 p.m.

Broad Street between N.10th Street and Arthur Ashe Blvd (East & West Bound)

N. Mulberry Street between W. Broad Street and W. Grace Street

Grace Street between N. 9th & N. Arthur Ashe Boulevard

Arthur Ashe Boulevard (Southbound Only) between W. Broad Street and Monument Avenue

Arthur Ashe Boulevard (Northbound Only) between W. Cary Street and Hermitage Rd.

Monument Avenue (Westbound Side Only) between N. Mulberry and Chantilly Street

W. Main Street (Both Sides) between Belvidere and Arthur Ashe Boulevard

N. Lombardy Street between Brook Road and W. Grace Street

E. Franklin Street between N. 2nd St and N. 6th St

N. 3rd Street between E. Broad St and E. Main Street

N. 5th Street between W. Marshall and Grace Street

Hermitage Road (Northbound Only) between N. Laburnum Avenue and Pope Avenue

Pope Avenue between Hermitage Road and Crestwood Road

Crestwood Road between Pope Avenue and Fauquier Avenue

Bellevue Ave between Hermitage Rd. and Bryan Park entrance

Fauquier Avenue (Southbound Only) between Crestwood Road and Brook Road

Brook Road (Southbound Only) between Fauquier Avenue and N. Lombardy Street

Lorraine Ave between Crestwood & Brook Road

Tredegar Street between Dominion Resources and Brown’s Island Way / 2nd Street Connector

W. 21st Street between Riverside Drive & Semmes Avenue

Semmes Avenue between Cowardin Ave & Forest Hill Ave / Roanoke St.

Riverside Drive between Belvidere and W. 21st Street

Wallowa Road between Longview and Windsorview Dr.

Windsorview Dr. between Wallowa Rd. and Forest Hill Avenue

Longview Dr. between Scottview Dr. and Wallowa Road

Riverside Drive between Huguenot Bridge and Scottview Drive

Scottview Drive between Hathaway Road and Longview Drive

Westmoreland Street between Monument Avenue and Grove Ave

Grove Avenue (Westbound Only) between Westmoreland and Maple Ave

Maple Ave (Both Sides) between Grove Ave. and River/Cary Street Road

River/Cary Street Road between Maple Ave/Libbie Ave and Three Chopt Road

Forest Hill (North Side Only) between Windsorview Drive and Semmes Avenue

