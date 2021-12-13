Richmond Police find man dead in alley

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond Police found a man dead in an alley on the city's Southside Monday morning.

They were called to the 3100 block of Lawson Street for a report of a person down. Police said they found a man unresponsive with a gunshot would when they arrived around 9 a.m.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. The Medical Examiner will determine cause and manner of death.

Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective G. Russell at (804) 646-7715 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

