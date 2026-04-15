Man charged with murder in connection to shooting in Richmond's Jackson Ward neighborhood

RICHMOND, Va. — A man is charged with murder in connection to a shooting in Richmond's Jackson Ward neighborhood last month.

The shooting happened in the 300 block of N. Monroe Street on Friday, March 20.

Lamar Butler, 25, of Richmond, was killed in the shooting.

Wednesday, police announced charges against Malcolm Mason, 32, of Richmond, who was taken into custody shortly after the shooting.

Mason was originally charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and willfully discharging a firearm resulting in serious bodily injury. He is now charged with murder and use of a firearm in the commission of murder.

Anyone with more information is asked to call Det. K. Hyde at 804-646-3613 or contact Crime Stoppers by calling 804-780-1000 or through the P3 app.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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