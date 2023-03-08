Richmond's unique celebration makes it a great place to celebrate Women’s History Month

RICHMOND, Va. -- The City of Richmond is the only city in the United States to recognize International Women's Day, Wednesday, March 8, as a holiday.

That is one reason why U.S. News and World Report named Richmond as one of the best places to celebrate Women’s History Month.

The national recognition also cited Richmond's many women-owned restaurants, businesses, and historical sites.

There are also seven women on Richmond's nine-member City Council.

"It's important to not only honor and celebrate the women that are in our all professions and all walks of life in our city but also to take recognition that there are professions that are predominantly female, associated with the female gender, that have gone under, paid and under, recognized for a long time," Richmond City Councilperson Stephanie Lynch said.

The United Nations recognized International Women's Day in 1977, but the occasion has its roots in labor movements of the early 20th century. The day is commemorated in different ways and to varying degrees in different countries.

Women marched in Pakistan, the Philippines, Kyrgyzstan, Germany, Italy and many other countries on Wednesday. Activists in Japan demanded the government to allow married couples to keep using different surnames.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Depend on CBS 6 News and WTVR.com for in-depth coverage of this important local story. Anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

