Richmond appoints Foster Curtiss as Inspector General

RICHMOND, Va. — The Richmond City Council appointed Foster Curtiss as the city's top government watchdog at its meeting on Monday.

Curtiss will now officially head the Office of the Inspector General (OIG), which works to detect and prevent fraud, waste, and abuse within Richmond's government. He has served as Interim Inspector General since May of last year following James Osuna's departure.

Curtiss joined Richmond's OIG last year as an investigations manager. He previously served in the Naval Criminal Investigative Service (NCIS) Office of the Inspector General for over 20 years, holding a number of roles including division chief.

