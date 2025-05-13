Richmond inspector general James Osuna out after 6 years

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond's top government watchdog is no longer working for City Hall. Multiple members of city council confirmed to CBS 6 that James Osuna is no longer serving as inspector general.

The decision was apparently made Monday, during a closed session of the council's afternoon informal meeting.

Osuna had served as inspector general for the past six years.

Details surrounding the decision have not yet been made public.

CBS 6 reached out to Osuna and city council's public information officer for comment. Osuna declined to comment. Richmond City Council issued the following statement:

“The Inspector General’s Office is of critical importance to the oversight work of City Council. An Interim IG will manage the ongoing work while Council oversees the transition in leadership. No comments will be made on personnel matters.”

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.