Richmond, Henrico teens ID'd as suspects in Virginia Beach Oceanfront shooting that injured 8

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Two metro Richmond teenagers have been identified as suspects in a Virginia Beach Oceanfront shooting that left eight people injured on Saturday night.

Police arrested 18-year-old Jamaya Williams of Henrico, who was also wounded in the gunfire. Authorities are actively searching for a second suspect, 18-year-old Isaiah Charity of Richmond and an unidentified third shooter, WTKR reported.

Officers with the Virginia Beach Police Department responded to reports of gunfire and a ShotSpotter alert around 9:50 p.m. in the 1400 block of Atlantic Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found eight people with gunshot wounds. All were taken to local hospitals with injuries ranging from non-life-threatening to serious. Police said all are expected to survive.

While police have not released the victims' names, they confirmed several are also from RVA, including a 17-year-old boy and an 18-year-old man from Richmond, and a 24-year-old woman from Chesterfield. The other victims include two men, ages 18 and 20, from Lancaster; a 17-year-old girl from Portsmouth; and a 20-year-old woman from Snellville, Georgia.

SCENE VIDEO: 8 injured in Virginia Beach Oceanfront shooting

SCENE VIDEO: 8 injured in Virginia Beach Oceanfront shooting

Investigators say the shooting stemmed from an altercation between two unrelated groups of young adults and juveniles that escalated into an exchange of gunfire. Detectives believe at least three people fired shots.

Williams is accused of illegally possessing two firearms and faces multiple charges, including aggravated assault, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, reckless handling of a firearm causing injury, and violations of a protective order.

Charity faces multiple warrants, including aggravated malicious wounding and firearm-related charges. The unidentified third suspect is described as a Black male wearing a dark-colored hoodie with possible red lettering on the back.

During the investigation, officers also arrested 21-year-old Jahmari Savage of Chesapeake on a charge of carrying a concealed weapon. Police said he was not involved in the shooting.

The investigation remains ongoing. Police are asking anyone with information or video from the scene to contact the Virginia Beach Police Department or submit tips anonymously through Crime Solvers.

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