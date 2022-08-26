Watch Now
Nearly 500 guns were collected at Richmond's buyback. 126 of them were inoperable.

The City of Richmond is sharing what kinds of guns were collected at the city's first-ever gun buyback event over the weekend.
Posted at 10:39 PM, Aug 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-25 23:12:21-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- The City of Richmond is sharing what kinds of guns were collected at the city's first-ever gun buyback event over the weekend.

The city was hopeful the event would be a step towards curbing gun violence.

In just three and a half hours, the city collected nearly 500 guns.

  • Five assault weapons
  • 227 handguns
  • 117 rifles or long guns
  • 126 inoperable guns

The city handed out over $67,000 worth of gift cards in exchange for the weapons.

Gun expert Marlon Dance said of the guns collected, he saw a shotgun built in the 1800s, a couple of nice revolvers and a lot of low-end guns that he said don't work well.

“There’s very few guns in there that will even work. I didn’t see anything in there that you would think would be used in whatever type of crimes people would use them for firearms,” Dance said.

In a release, Richmond said the buyback event proves that residents have a desire to change the city's gun violence narrative.

They also shared the reasons why people said they were turning in their guns, ranging from the desire to have a gun-free home to getting rid of a parent's gun to because of the gun violence the city has been experiencing.

However, some people are skeptical about calling the event a success. Ralph Hodge, the pastor at Second Baptist South Richmond, said the city saw several shootings right after the event.

"I'm not sure it was a success. I mean, how are we gauging success?"

He said that the city needs to do something that is effective or has a high probability of reducing gun violence. Similar programs have been implemented in other cities across the country.

However, research into whether the efforts led to a reduction in gun violence remains unclear.

“When you take one gun off the street, you really don’t know how many lives you could have saved. What I know without a doubt is the probability of that gun taking someone’s life drops to zero when it’s surrendered,” Pati Navalta, an organizer for the event, said.

