How many guns were turned in during Richmond first-ever buyback

RICHMOND, Va. — More than 160 people turned over nearly 475 firearms in exchange for $67,500 in gift cards during Richmond's first-ever gun buyback last weekend, according to city officials.

Richmonders were offered a gift card from Amazon, Foot Locker, Walmart or Kroger dependent on the type of firearm they turned in:

$250 for an assault weapon

$200 for a handgun

$150 for a rifle

$25 for an inoperable gun

People drove up with their unloaded guns in their trunks for officials to evaluate.

Five assault weapons, 227 handguns, 117 rifles/long guns and 126 inoperable guns were turned during the drive-thru event in Liberation Church's converted parking lot, according to officials.

Pati Navalta with the California-based Robby Poblete Foundation was asked to help Richmond put on the event since the group has hosted numerous buybacks across the country.

"This is the highest number of weapons we’ve ever collected at one buyback," Navalta said.

Per Virginia law, participants had to fill out a brief form explaining why they were turning in the gun.

Some of those responses included having a "gun-free home” and calling gun violence a "scourge on our community.”

“This was my dad’s gun, and I want it destroyed,” read another response, according to a news release from city officials.

Following the event, the gun's serial codes were checked by police, officials said. If they were not connected to a crime, organizers said artists will melt the firearms down to create a sculpture for the city.

"While gun violence, including domestic violence, homicides, and suicides, cannot be eradicated with one initiative or program, we are committed to working with the community to address this very serious issue," city officials said.

Similar programs have been implemented in other cities across the country including some in Virginia. However, research into whether the efforts led to a reduction in gun violence remains unclear.

The $67,500 in gift cards, which were funded from the city's COVID-19 relief, generating quite a turnout.

