Richmond gas prices fall 11 cents in last week

RICHMOND, Va. — Gas prices in Richmond have dropped this week as ceasefire talks temporarily eased tensions in the ongoing conflict with Iran, according to industry experts at Gas Buddy.

The average gasoline prices in Richmond have fallen 11.4 cents per gallon in the last week.

The average price in Richmond is now $4.03 a gallon, according to GasBuddy's survey of 567 stations in the Richmond area.

Those prices are 54.9 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 99.4 cents higher than a year ago.

The national average price of diesel has increased 4.1 cents compared to a week ago and stands at $5.617 per gallon.

"Average gasoline prices surged for many Americans through the first half of last week before easing in some areas after oil prices slipped following President Trump's announcement of a ceasefire," Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, said. "However, with a breakdown in talks and renewed escalation over the weekend, motorists should prepare for another round of price increases. The move toward a full blockade of the Strait of Hormuz is compounding global supply concerns and risks further disrupting flows, which pushed oil prices sharply higher in Sunday night trading. As a result, gasoline prices are likely to jump again this week, with diesel expected to follow, until there is a meaningful restoration of shipping through the Strait."

The national average price of gasoline is unchanged in the last week, averaging $4.07 today.

The national average is up 39.1 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 93.4 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Richmond was priced at $3.59 per gallon yesterday. The most expensive was $4.99 per gallon, a difference of $1.40 per gallon.

Here is a look at historical gasoline prices in Richmond and the national average going back five years:

April 13, 2025: $3.04 per gallon (U.S. Average: $3.13 per gallon)

April 13, 2024: $3.55 per gallon (U.S. Average: $3.62 per gallon)

April 13, 2023: $3.52 per gallon (U.S. Average: $3.65 per gallon)

April 13, 2022: $3.93 per gallon (U.S. Average: $4.07 per gallon)

April 13, 2021: $2.70 per gallon (U.S. Average: $2.86 per gallon)

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.