Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Richmond figure skater Ken Mikawa is heading to U.S. Figure Skating Nationals

Top stories and weather in Richmond, Virginia on Jan. 1, 2026
Ken Mikawa
Posted

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond figure skater Ken Mikawa will represent the Richmond Figure Skating Club in the 2026 U.S. Figure Skating National Championships in St. Louis.

Mikawa, 22, is making history, according to a news release from the club, marking the first time a skater has qualified for the U.S. Nationals at the senior championship level.

A Virginia Commonwealth University graduate, Mikawa has been skating since he was 4 years old and previously competed at the U.S. Nationals at the juvenile level.

“This is an incredible moment for Richmond skating,” said Lea Rizer, Skating Director at SkateNation Plus. “Ken’s dedication, growth, and love for the sport have brought him to this point, and we could not be more proud.”

His coaching team, Rizer and Tracey Solomons-Henn, will travel with him to St. Louis for support.

“I’ve grown up on the ice here in Richmond,” said Mikawa. “To be able to represent my hometown at Nationals in the Championship division is an honor. I’m grateful to my coaches, the local skating community, and everyone who’s supported me since I first put on skates.”

The U.S. Figure Skating Nationals will take place from Jan. 4-11. It serves as the final qualifying event before the selection of the U.S. Olympic Figure Skating Team for the 2026 Olympic Games.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone