Richmond deactivates emergency shelter, here's where people can get warm

RICHMOND, Va. — The City of Richmond deactivated its emergency shelter at the Southside Community Center Wednesday morning at 9 a.m., but other warming options remain available for residents seeking refuge from cold weather.

The emergency shelter at 6255 Old Warwick Road was operated by the city's Department of Social Services staff, who will now return to their regular social services duties.

Mayor Danny Avula is urging residents to continue seeking shelter from the cold weather at remaining facilities.

Anyone in need of a safe, warm place can visit the Salvation Army Inclement Weather Shelter at 1900 Chamberlayne Avenue or the Linwood Robinson Senior Center. The CARITAS Surge Shelter will also continue regular operations.

City libraries are serving as daytime warming centers for residents who need a place to stay warm during daylight hours.

Residents can call 311 for more information about available sheltering options throughout the city.

