Richmond nonprofit distributes 500,000 diapers to families affected by government shutdown

RICHMOND, Va. — A Richmond nonprofit is distributing 500,000 diapers to food banks across Virginia to help families struggling during the federal government shutdown, which is set to end Wednesday.

Little Hands Virginia has seen increased demand for diapers as furloughed federal workers and families reliant on government assistance programs make difficult choices about what to buy with limited funds.

"Diapers are expensive, so while they are an essential item, they're always a strain on a family's budget. And during times like this, they're even more of a strain," said Taylor Keeney, founder and executive director of Little Hands Virginia.

The nonprofit provides support and resources for families with young children. Keeney says the demand is coming from two main groups: federal workers who aren't getting paid and low-income families reliant on benefits programs like SNAP, which ran out of funding in November.

While the state stepped in to help cover SNAP costs, they changed to a weekly pay schedule, creating disruption for families.

"Which has created a disruption in just the normal flow of getting your benefits, stocking up on food, stocking up on essential items," Keeney said.

Many families have turned to food banks for help, and food bank operators reached out to Little Hands about the need for diapers. In response, the organization is sending out 500,000 diapers to food banks around Virginia so they can be included in distributions.

The timing coincided with Little Hands' annual Big Diaper Drive, which just wrapped up and is expected to surpass their goal of 250,000 diapers.

"We were incredibly overwhelmed by the response to the big diaper drive this year. It's really exciting to set an ambitious goal and see it happen," Keeney said.

Walking through their Richmond warehouse, Keeney showed off pallets of hundreds of thousands of diapers ready to ship across Virginia. Every diaper that goes out is packaged in bundles of 25.

Even as the shutdown ends, Keeney says they'll continue helping families because it could take time for finances to return to normal.

"They're prioritizing food. So, that still leaves less money for diapers and other essential items," Keeney said.

Those wanting to help Little Hands Virginia can hold diaper drives, especially for sizes 4, 5 and 6, or make financial donations, which Keeney says they can stretch further to help more families.

