Richmonders react after another high-ranking city leader steps down

RICHMOND, Va. — Leadership at City Hall is undergoing a shakeup as Traci DeShazor, the City of Richmond’s Deputy Chief Administrative Officer for Human Services, has stepped down. This marks the second high-ranking departure since January’s citywide water crisis.

Residents are grappling with their trust in city leadership as Mayor Danny Avula forms his administration from past Mayor Levar Stoney’s.

“I feel like what happened two months ago will come back again,” one resident expressed. Another voiced concerns, saying, “I don't have confidence that it won't happen again.”

The water crisis occurred during a significant transition of power in the city. Mayor Avula had just been sworn in and had not yet established his administration's leadership team, forcing him to rely on some of Stoney’s officials during the emergency.

Two top leaders have resigned since the crisis. DeShazor submitted her resignation Thursday, while former Director of Public Utilities, April Bingham, resigned in January. DeShazor played a critical role in overseeing the distribution of bottled water during the water crisis. She recently declined to interview with CBS 6 regarding the logistics of the crisis, according to a city spokesperson.

Mayor Avula shared his sentiments about DeShazor’s departure, saying, “It's very sad to hear Traci's news. She’s fantastic. We worked together in the Northam administration, and I was really bummed.” He added, “She has been headhunted by several organizations, so it was not surprising.”

On the same day of DeShazor’s resignation, Mayor Avula announced new appointments to his team, including positions in the Office of Intergovernmental Affairs, Office of Strategic Communication, Department of General Services, and Department of Housing and Community Development.

While some Richmonders are optimistic about the changes, with one noting that “everybody has different opinions and views,” others remain cautious.

“I don’t know if someone knew who could have prevented the situation or will prevent it from happening again. We just have to prepare,” another resident stated.

DeShazor will continue in her role until the end of March, with the city beginning its search for her replacement in the coming days.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky| Facebook| Instagram| X| Threads| TikTok| YouTube