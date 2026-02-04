State police looking for hit-and-run driver after man struck and killed in Richmond County

WARSAW, Va. — The Virginia State Police is asking for the public's help after a man was hit and killed by a driver in Richmond County Tuesday night.

A news release from state police says the crash happened along Route 360 (Richmond Road) in Warsaw at 7:30 p.m., when a man was crossing the road 129 feet west of Campus Drive and multiple vehicles were heading eastbound.

Investigation indicates the first vehicle swerved to avoid the man, but a second vehicle struck him and the driver left the scene. Witnesses described the striking vehicle as a black or dark-colored SUV, but no license plate information was obtained.

The man, identified as Arthur A. Day, 58, of Warsaw, was taken to an area hospital where he died from his injuries.

State police are asking anyone who witnessed the crash or has information about the vehicle involved to call Division 1 Dispatch 804-750-8758 or the VSP Area 2 office at 804-333-4026.



This is a developing story.

