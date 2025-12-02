Salvation Army plans $15M shelter expansion in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. — As temperatures began to drop Monday evening, a long line formed outside the Salvation Army cold weather shelter on Chamberlayne Avenue, with many seeking warm beds and hot meals for the night.

Sherman Pleasant was among those waiting in line for shelter.

"Bless them because there's so many people out here who need it," Pleasant said.

WTVR Sherman Pleasant

By 6:30 p.m., the men's side of the shelter reached capacity, and some individuals were taken to an overflow shelter run by Caritas, which opened its doors for the first time this season Monday night.

"As it gets cold, the folks want to come in and be warm so that's why we have the 106 beds here as well as Caritas because we know there's going to be a lot more folks looking for shelter," said Tiffany Ford, director for the Department of Neighborhood and Community Services.

This marks the third season that the city of Richmond has partnered with the Salvation Army to create the inclement weather shelter for single men and women, alongside a year-round 50-bed shelter.

"They have dreams that are harder and further away because of the situation they find themselves in, and so when you're providing them shelter and providing them meals and having those conversations, we are privy to those and it also keeps us going," Ford said.

WTVR Christine Kim and Tiffany Ford

The shelter is now looking to expand as part of a $15 million project. The new Center of Hope will double the shelter's capacity, create family suites, and provide more space for medical care and job training. The city has pledged a $7 million matching grant.

"If we complete our capital campaign, we are able to do some job training, or resume training or provide computer skills," said Major Christine Kim, area commander for Salvation Army Central Virginia. "So they can be educated, they can find a better job and they can save money for housing and a future. There's a hope. That's why we call it the Center of Hope."

The Salvation Army is currently in need of monetary donations, sanitary items, and clothing. The organization hopes that by the end of next year, the new center will decrease the city's homeless population and provide people with the compassion and dignity they deserve.

Pleasant shared his personal struggles with housing costs.

"I'm literally broke cause all my savings have gone to motels to keep me off the streets," Pleasant said.

Ford acknowledged the broader housing challenges facing the community.

"Housing costs are out of this world, but how can we as a city and an organization, such as the Salvation Army, help provide the resources they need to better their lives," Ford said.

The inclement weather shelter at 1900 Chamberlayne Avenue operates from November 15 through April 15, serving single adult men and women nightly from 5 p.m. to 8 a.m. when temperatures are 40 degrees or below, or during freezing rain or snow greater than one inch over a 24-hour period. Those in Richmond needing assistance can call the Homeless Connection Line at (804) 972-0813.

Click here to donate items or make a monetary donation to the Salvation Army.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.