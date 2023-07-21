Richmond club owner addresses issues after community members voice their concerns

RICHMOND, Va. — Mario Mohan said he created 4 Cyber Café to be a space for musicians of all genres to express themselves. But several violent incidents surrounding his downtown Richmond business have others in the community voicing their concern.

“Music doesn’t have barriers and music is love,” said Mohan.

However, that love isn’t being felt by all — as some feel the café on West Broad Street is contributing to a culture of violence in the Arts District.

Those with concerns shared their voices with CBS 6 following a July 2 report that highlighted some changes made 4 Cyber Cafe one year after multiple people were shot in the vicinity of the venue.

These community members said they felt violence continued to happen in and around the business and that Mohan was taking ownership of the issue.

CBS 6 obtained the 911 dispatch logs for the business that showed four shootings or random gunfire reports linked to the 4 Cyber Café’s address since July 2022.

Mohan said none of the shootings happened inside his business.

“I am responsible. And I’m fully responsible for anything that takes place that came out of here. But I can’t ostracize a genre of music because one or two people are reckless or irresponsible with shooting or some type of violence,” he said.

Mohan broke down each of those incidents linked to his business address.

He said the July 4, 2022 shooting got connected to his business because the suspect ran through his property.

Another incident that happened in June 2023 was captured on his cameras.

He said it showed a victim who was shot running inside the café for help.

“As a human being, we applied pressure to the wound. This young lady right here saved his life,” he said.

Just weeks ago, on July 8, Mohan said a shooting happened outside in a parking lot not owned by the business.

He claimed a person pulled up and started arguing with someone, pulled out a gun, and shot twice in the air.

Management for the establishment said they are working on screening promoters, and banning artists who bring in crowds that lead to violence.

They are also looking into potentially changing hours of operation.

“Once they leave these doors, I can’t control them even though I feel I am responsible,” Mohan said.

Unrelated to the violent incidents, the Virginia ABC revoked 4 Cyber Café's liquor license last month.

Case documents showed the license of revoked because the business had multiple bounced checks and they allowed the consumption and serving of unauthorized alcoholic beverages.

Mohan said the bounced checks were from a former general manager who wrote checks out of his personal account and not business accounts.

“I think they are being overzealous towards the 4, but I don’t know if I’ll ever do liquor again,” he said.

He said the revoked license has actually been enlightening and has not impacted business because he believes he doesn’t have to sell bourbon or tequila for people to enjoy music and food.

He also told CBS 6 a glass of wine sells the same as a shot of liquor.

While CBS 6 observed wine and beer being poured after the interview, the Virginia ABC said 4 Cyber Café’s wine and beer license had also been revoked and the business was not allowed to sell those items.

Virginia ABC added its board order was final and not pending.

Richmond Police were not able to comment on the circumstances surrounding the shootings as they investigate.

Mohan said he remained focused on creating a space for musicians, while he works to combat the other factors his business is facing.

“How is closing us down, how is closing music down, how is closing art down the answer? We’re going to do well and we are not going to fail,” he said.

