Richmond City Council approves site, operator for ONE Casino

RICHMOND, Va. -- On Monday night, the Richmond City Council approved the resolution to name ONE Casino Resort as Richmond's preferred casino gaming operator for a proposed resort casino project on Richmond's Southside.

The Urban ONE proposal was picked out of three finalists, whittled down from six bids from interested companies.

Richmond will now submit the preferred operator and site to the Virginia Lottery Board for pre-certification.

Upon successful pre-certification and approval by the City Council of the full Host Community Agreement, Richmond will petition the Circuit Court to hold the November 2 voter referendum on the negotiated project.

Mayor Levar Stoney made a formal proposal of the casino project to the council last month.

“ONE Casino + Resort is a $562.5 million project that will create 1,300 well-paying jobs with benefits in South Richmond, and every Richmond resident will benefit from the new revenue created by the project,” Stoney said. “City Council’s vote tonight paves the way for every voting Richmond resident to have their voice heard on this important project.”

Alfred Liggins, Urban ONE's Cheif Executive Officer, shared the following statement in response to Richmond City Council's approval: