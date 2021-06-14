Richmond leaders will vote on adding ONE Casino to ballots this fall

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Richmond City Council will take a vote at their meeting Monday night to make ONE Casino + Resort the project that voters see on their ballots in November.

If passed, the council will ask the court to direct election officials to add a "yes" or "no" question on Richmond citizens' ballots to decide whether or not they want the casino in the city, as required by Virginia Code.

Last month, Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney made a formal proposal of the casino project to the council.

Stoney recommended city council move forward with approving the casino, explaining all the jobs and revenue it will bring to the city.

The Urban ONE proposal was picked out of three finalists, whittled down from six bids from interested companies.

The $600 million proposed gaming and entertainment destination would be located on Walmsley Boulevard in South Richmond if it is approved by voters. It would historically be the first black-owned casino in the country.

The vote will take place in the meeting which starts at 6 p.m.