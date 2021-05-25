Mayor Stoney presents ONE casino to City Council

RICHMOND, Va. -- Days following a panels decision to recommend the Urban ONE + Casino for Richmond, Mayor Levar Stoney made a formal proposal of the Casino to Richmond City Council Monday night.

Mayor Stoney recommended City Council move forward with approving the Casino, explaining all the jobs and revenue it will bring to the City.

"It will create 1300 jobs directly hired directly by ONE Casino + Resort and employees will earn a minimum of $15 an hour, tipped or non tipped position" said Stoney.

He went on to explain how revenue from the casino will help fund schools and various infrastructure programs.

"A total of $562.5 million will be invested in South Richmond" said Stoney.

Economic Development Director Leonard Sledge followed Mayor Stoney's proposal, going in depth about cost and amenities included.

He said the city will receive $25 million in an upfront payment directly following its official approval.

You can join a virtual meeting Tuesday at 6 p.m. for public comment on the full Urban ONE + Resort casino presentation.