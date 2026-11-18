RICHMOND, Va. — A cat trapped in an underground drain was recently pulled to safety by the Richmond Fire Department.

Richmond Animal Care and Control shared photos of firefighters working to rescue the young female cat, now nicknamed "RFD Bearwy," to safety.

"Every team worked together efficiently and safely, refusing to give up on this tiny life that needed them," the animal shelter said.

After a lot of hammering, cutting, pulling and digging, Firefighter B. Curry lifted RFD Bearwy to safety.

"We cannot say it enough. Thank you for answering the call, for bringing your expertise, equipment, determination, and compassion, and most importantly, for caring enough to help save one very little life," Richmond Animal Care and Control said. "We are beyond grateful for our partnership with RFD and for the incredible people who make that partnership so meaningful!"

RFD Bearwy will be available for adoption next week. Click here to view a list of adoptable animals from Richmond Animal Care and Control.

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