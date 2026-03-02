Richmond bare knuckle boxer Christian Fayne wants to inspire others

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond native Christian Fayne is hoping to inspire others by sharing his journey with boxing: from picking up the sport as a teenager to starting bare knuckles boxing.

Christian Fayne has been boxing since he was 14 years old. To him, boxing has always been more than just a sport.

CBS 6 is giving you a voice. Have a news tip or concern in your community? Connect with WTVR: newstips@wtvr.com Facebook | Instagram | TikTok | YouTube

"My father did a 15 year bid, you know. So that was big on me," Fayne said. "Honing my energy was something when my dad came home, when I was 14 years old, he helped me with that."

Fayne shared that the discipline it took to excel helped him focus on his future.

"I train for like four or five hours," he said. "Just being in the ring. It gives you a different feeling."

After a decade of dedication, the sport he picked up when he was 14 ended up taking him from some local matches to larger stages.

"From doing regular boxing, I was elite amateur, two-time Gold Glove, two-time regionals, all knockouts, undefeated," Fayne said. "And then, like I said, I got to camp with some of the best of the best."

After some time doing celebrity championship boxing, Fayne began bare knuckles boxing, a regulated sport in which participants fight without gloves.

"It's so much more different than just boxing. It's a true gladiator sport," Fayne said. "It differs from the range, from the conditioning, the training."

The sport is bringing in millions of views and Fayne works to be the best in ring, he hopes to encourage others to find what they love, fight to be better and let it lead them to success.

"Anything that you like to do. Whether it's cooking, it's drawing, it's making clothes, making people feel good, making them laugh," he said. "Do whatever, whatever suits you, but go as hard as you can with it."

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.