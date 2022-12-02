How you can help Richmond pets in need find a home for the holidays

RICHMOND, Va. -- Starting next week, the Richmond Animal League (RAL) is asking for help with their annual tradition to clear out their shelters so that every one of their animals has a home for the holidays.

Some animals inside RAL have been waiting for longer than others, like Conrad, who has been here for 38 days.

"Right now, he's actually our longest doggy resident currently and he would love to get out of here," Lauren Decker, RAL's special events manager, said.

While on the cat side, Margherita has been there for 58 days.

RAL hopes with their annual Operation Silent Night, these animals along with many more will find their forever homes.

Now in its 14th year, between December 6 and 20, they hope to get all of their current animals adopted, around 30 cats and 20 dogs.

"Our favorite thing to say is when you adopt a pet, you are not just say, saving that one pet. You're saving two because that empty kennel again can fill right back up with another animal who needs help," Decker said.

The event marks the end of a busy year for the shelter, as they've seen about 1,100 animals come through their doors, the most since the pandemic.

"Still a lot of spay neuter that's not happening in the community. That's why we get a lot of cats. You know, stray dogs at large. People that can't afford to take care of their animals anymore," Ciera Jenkins, RAL's kennel director, said.

Those animals that aren't adopted will be placed in foster homes.

"If you need a buddy for the holiday, sign up to foster. If you need a buddy for after the holiday, sign up to foster," Jenkins said.

The end of the event will be capped off by the Luminary Ceremony, where people can buy remembrances for loved ones, humans or pets, that will line the soon-to-be empty shelter.

"It really is just a great moment to remind ourselves that, you know, what we can do together as a community and when we work together, it can, you know, something beautiful can happen," Decker said.

To help get as many animals adopted as possible, RAL is lowering their adoption rates to $10 and will have extended hours throughout Operation Silent Night. Click here to learn more.