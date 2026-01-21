'Snow Place Like Home': Richmond Animal League celebrating forecasted winter storm with 50% off adoptions

RICHMOND, Va. — The Richmond Animal League is launching a limited time "Snow Place Like Home" adoption special with a winter storm in the weekend forecast.

All cat and dog adoption fees at RAL are 50% off through Friday, Jan. 23, as part of the special.

RAL's goal is to give the pets in need of homes the opportunity to get settled and warm ahead of the snow.

“This is a perfect chance to welcome a new companion into your home, allowing them to bond with you in your cozy home instead of waiting out the severe weather in the shelter,” said Larry Eason, Richmond Animal League’s Executive Director. “Your warm couch, cozy blanket, and loving attention can make all the difference.”

