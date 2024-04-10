This Richmond allergy expert has advice for sneezing seasonal allergy sufferers

RICHMOND, Va. -- Richmond consistently ranks as one of the worst cities in the country for seasonal allergies.

"Our clinics are usually full around this season," Dr. Santhosh Kumar, with the Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, said.

Dr. Kumar said Richmond gets hit hard with tree, grass, and weed pollens and allergy season arrives earlier than in generations past.

"In the last couple of years due to probably climate change, we’re starting to see erratic temperatures. We have 70-degree temperatures in the winter sometimes, so that is starting early pollen season," he said.

Kumar suggested anyone diagnosed with allergies should start treatments early and adults unsure about their allergies should get tested.

"The symptoms can mimic a lot of other conditions, so it’s always important to get yourself tested at least once," he said. “[Knowing your allergies] can kind of plan out your year. Let’s say you’re allergic to weed pollens, so you might expect some symptoms around fall season."

