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Capital One Lounge? Flights to Europe? Spirit future? What's happening at Richmond's airport.

Richmond International Airport
WTVR and SkyShots Photography via Richmond BizSense
Richmond International Airport
Richmond International Airport
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HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- While a major renovation of its main terminal is expected to take years to complete, Richmond International Airport is planning to add a lounge to its offerings sooner rather than later. The airport is now looking to open a VIP lounge within a year – a slight change in the timeline that was shared at Tuesday’s meeting of the Capital Region Airport Commission.

Space for a lounge is earmarked in plans for the airport’s upcoming consolidated security checkpoint, a $253 million project that’ll significantly transform RIC’s main terminal. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

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