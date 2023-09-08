CI Sources: Suspect in August murder of Henrico woman commits suicide in jail

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- A number of Crime Insider sources are telling CBS 6's Jon Burkett that the suspect in the August murder of a Henrico woman has committed suicide.

The suspect, 51-year-old Richard Alan Lombardi, committed suicide at Henrico Jail West at around 8 p.m. Thursday.

Sources say Lombardi told his cellmate to leave the cell before he used a bed sheet to hang himself.

Lombardi was charged in August with the second-degree murder of his ex-girlfriend, 49-year-old Amber Riley.

Riley was a mother and manager at Capital One.

Lombardi allegedly strangled Riley to death at her home in the West End on August 8.

Lombardi was in Henrico Jail West with no bond and was awaiting his next court appearance, which was scheduled for October 11.

His death is being treated as a suicide.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

SHARE on social media to SPREAD the WORD!