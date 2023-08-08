Police ID woman found dead in Henrico home, man arrested for murder

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Police identified the woman found dead in a western Henrico County home as Amber Kavanagh Riley.

Riley, 49, was killed Monday afternoon amid a domestic dispute, according to police.

Richard Alan Lombardi, 51, of Henrico, was arrested and charged with 2nd-degree murder in connection to Riley's death.

"He is currently being held at the Henrico County Jail on no bond," a Henrico Police spokesperson wrote. "Ms. Riley and Mr. Lombardi were known to one another."

Henrico Police responded to the 9500 block of Downing Street, in the Gates Head neighborhood Monday, at about 3 p.m., for a reported domestic disturbance.

WTVR

When officers arrived, they made contact with a man who refused to come outside, police said.

"Multiple units from within the Henrico County Police Division responded to the scene to assist with the active incident," a Henrico Police spokesperson said. "At approximately 6:21 p.m., the suspect was taken into custody without incident."

Riley was a mother and manager at Capital One, according to social media profiles and people who knew her.

Anyone with information about her death was asked to call Det. Egan at 804-501-4878 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

