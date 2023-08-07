Watch Now
Police tell Henrico neighbors to stay indoors; Crime Insider sources say it's a homicide investigation

Henrico Police
Police on Downing Street, off Pemberton Road, in Henrico County
Posted at 4:37 PM, Aug 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-07 16:47:56-04

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Police are asking neighbors along Downing Street, near Pemberton Road in Henrico's West End, to stay indoors due to an "active call."

Police are in the West End neighborhood working on a homicide investigation, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.

"Henrico Police is currently working an active incident on 9500 block of Downing Street near Pemberton Road," Henrico Police shared. "All traffic into the neighborhood via Downing is closed. We’re asking area residents to please stay inside and avoid the area for an active call."

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

