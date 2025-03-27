Richard Bland College to launch dealer training program ahead of Petersburg casino opening

PETERSBURG, Va. – Richard Bland College of William and Mary will launch the Table Games Dealer Institute this fall, offering specialized training for casino dealers.

The program, developed in partnership with the forthcoming Live! Casino and Hotel, aims to equip over 200 individuals with the skills required for games such as Blackjack, Roulette, and Baccarat.

"Live! needs a dealer’s school, and Richard Bland is primed to be that dealer’s school,” said Vice President Kimberly Boyd.

The announcement was made during a groundbreaking ceremony for the Live! Casino and Hotel earlier this month. Richard Bland College President Debbie Sydow expressed enthusiasm for the partnership, stating, “Richard Bland College could not be happier, prouder to be an educational partner with Live! Casino Hotel.”

Rob Norton, president of Live! Casino, highlighted the financial prospects for graduates of the program.

"One expectation is that the average dealer’s salary will be somewhere around $60,000 to $70,000 a year, and it takes six weeks to learn how to become a dealer,” he said.

Class registration for the program is anticipated to begin in July, with initial courses focused on Blackjack starting August 1.

