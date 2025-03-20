Petersburg breaks ground for Live! Casino and Hotel

PETERSBURG, Va. — Developers and city officials broke ground for the new Live! Casino Resort and Hotel in Petersburg on Wednesday.

The ceremony marks one of the most significant moments in the city's history as officials, residents, and developers gathered to celebrate the beginning of a transformative venture.

“This is historical," said Sen. Lashrecse Aird (D-Petersburg). "There are moments in time where you know that one singular event will change the trajectories of a community and today’s project is one of those projects, unquestionably."

Four months after Petersburg residents voted in favor of bringing a casino to the city, plans are moving forward with the aim of opening a temporary facility by the end of 2025.

Petersburg voters approve casino proposal

“We’re going to open a temporary facility that will be open before the end of 2025,” said Rob Norton, President of Cordish Gaming Group.

The temporary building, expected to be the same one used in Danville, is currently being dismantled for relocation to Petersburg.

Danville Register and Bee Temporary casino facility in Danville

Even before the first roll of dice or shuffle of cards, Cordish Gaming Group has made significant financial contributions to the city’s coffers, with funds earmarked for various public services.

“Part of it is the new fire trucks that’s going to be a four-year build out, we know we need them,” said Petersburg Mayor Sam Parham.

The police department is set to receive funding as well.

“Finally getting our Police a fleet of cars as well, because right now we’re one of the few police departments in the region that don’t have officers with their own cars, our police officers share cars,” Parham said.

In addition to public safety, educational improvements are also part of the plan, including a new elementary school.

Hundreds attended the groundbreaking ceremony as B & S Site Development commenced clearing the ground for the temporary casino.

“We’ll probably have that completed within four months,” said Marshall Luck of B & S Site Development.

Cordish has also partnered with Richard Bland College to create a six-week dealer school, aiming to provide well-paying jobs to students.

“Our expectation is that an average dealer will be somewhere around $60,000 to $70,000 a year,” stated Norton.

However, not everyone in Petersburg is enthusiastic about the casino. Some residents have voiced concerns about increased crime and the impact on economically vulnerable populations.

Petersburg eyes ‘once-in-a-lifetime’ casino vote as early voting begins

“I think it will be more dangerous because we have too much going on right now, as far as robbery and killing," said Tina Richardson, a Petersburg voter. "I mean we need to focus on the kids because we don’t have anything here, you know, for the children."

Another voter expressed skepticism about the financial promises linked to the casino.

“A direct transfer of wealth from people who are already economically devastated, promising to do things for us with our money. Our money that we are literally giving to them,” said another Petersburg voter.

Despite the concerns, many attendees were optimistic about the project's potential positive impact.

“It’s going to bring a lot of people that don’t know anything about Petersburg," said Joe Battison, a Petersburg businessman. "Petersburg is such a historic city in the country and this will bring them in here where they will learn and actually take advantage of the downtown as well as the casino."

Cordish projects the casino will bring billions in economic impact to the state, region, and Petersburg over the next decade.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky| Facebook| Instagram| X| Threads| TikTok| YouTube