Petersburg eyes ‘once-in-a-lifetime’ casino vote as early voting begins

PETERSBURG, Va. — The Cornish Company is urging voters in Petersburg to support a proposed casino officials say could bring jobs and revenue to the city.

The company held a pep rally and canvassing event on Thursday, encouraging residents to "Vote Yes" for the casino, which is set to appear on the Nov. 5 ballot. Early voting in the Commonwealth begins Friday, Sept. 20.

If approved, the casino planned for an empty lot off Wagner Road and visible from Interstate 95 could be a $1.4 billion revitalization effort for Petersburg.

Officials with the company estimated the casino would generate a $2.8 billion economic boost to the region over the first 10 years and provide the city with $240 million in tax revenues along with job opportunities.

Despite these promises, not all residents are convinced. Rick Maddux, a Petersburg resident since 2014, plans to vote against the casino. He has concerns based on his experiences living in a city that welcomed a casino in 2012, which he said did not deliver the expected benefits.

“They promised grandiose things, but it ended up being built on an old auto parts lot, and nothing else developed around it,” he said. “I respect the views of people that want it, and I respect what they say it will bring, I’m just not convinced.”

The Cornish Company envisions the casino as a 400,000 square foot facility, complete with a 200-room hotel, eight dining and entertainment options and a state-of-the-art entertainment venue.

If a majority of voters support the proposal, the first phase could open within a year, followed by continued development over the next 15 years, according to Cornish officials.

