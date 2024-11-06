Petersburg voters approve casino proposal

RICHMOND, Va. — A ballot measure permitting the construction of a casino in Petersburg has passed with 82% of the vote, 71% reporting, according to Decision Desk HQ (DDHQ).

Officials with the Cordish Company, which is behind the project, estimated the casino would generate a $2.8 billion economic boost to the region over the first 10 years and provide the city with $240 million in tax revenues along with job opportunities.

Petersburg was chosen as a potential landing spot for a casino after voters in Richmond rejected the proposal on two separate occasions.

The Cordish Company envisions the casino as a 400,000-square-foot facility, complete with a 200-room hotel, eight dining and entertainment options and a state-of-the-art entertainment venue.

