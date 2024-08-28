Voters to decide whether or not a casino is allowed to open in Petersburg. Here's how it might look.

PETERSBURG, Va. -- Voters in Petersburg will decide this year whether or not to allow a casino operator to open a casino in the city. Petersburg was chosen as a potential landing spot for a casino after voters in Richmond rejected the proposal on two separate occasions.

The Cordish Companies, which owns operates Live! Casino & Hotel in Maryland, invited CBS 6 senior reporter Wayne Covil to the property between Washington DC and Baltimore to serve as an example of what a potential Petersburg might look like. They also provided some employees who shared their experiences working at the casino.

Petersburg City Council previously picked Cordish Companies as the preferred operator if voters approve of the project in the fall.

CBS 6 recognizes the introduction of a casino into a community could have a multitude of impacts and is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

