What we're learning about the plan to build a new casino in Virginia and what the community is saying about it

PETERSBURG, Va. — Empty land off Wagner Road and Interstate 95 is the site where Petersburg city officials would like Virginia's next casino to be located.

Petersburg City County signed off on The Cordish Companies' proposal to build a $1.4-billion hotel-casino resort this week following a closed session that reportedly lasted over an hour and a half.

Four other companies vied to be the casino operator and took part in a public forum earlier this month where they made pitches to Petersburg residents.

Hear community members share their voices about a new casino in Petersburg

Potential casino operators share visions for Petersburg

Cordish is the company that Petersburg selected when the city initially began its efforts to attract a casino two years ago.

In a news release about the selection Thursday, the city did not indicate why City Council chose Cordish.

A city spokesperson told CBS 6 that Petersburg's financial consultant ranked the Cordish proposal as having the most economic benefit.

When CBS 6 asked for a copy of the analysis, we were told it was confidential.

The selection of Cordish has moved the casino one step closer to Petersburg.

Now it's up to voters like Linda Crocker.

"I haven't made my mind up. I see pros and cons of both," Crocker said. "Pros, I think it will bring in some jobs. It will bring in some tax revenue for the city. Cons, I don't know if it's going to bring any criminal element to the city. If it's going to bring in people that shouldn't be gambling."

WTVR Linda Crocker

Maurice Epps also said he was undecided about a casino. He said he thought city leaders should be focused elsewhere.

"They got other things such as, like, living arrangements, business more open -- jobs. Shelters, stuff like that they need to be worrying about," Epps said.

WTVR Maurice Epps

Nancy Allen does not want a casino built in her community.

"Partly due to the infrastructure. I don't think we have enough restaurants, hotels, that kind of thing to cover something like that. I think security worries me," Allen said.

The proposal also requires a review and approval from the Virginia Lottery Board.

If approved, Petersburg voters will see it on their ballot in November.

Cordish did not respond to requests for comment on this report.

Earlier this year, the Virginia General Assembly gave Petersburg the right to host Virginia's fifth and final casino after Richmond voters twice rejected the opportunity.

Depend on CBS 6 News and WTVR.com for in-depth coverage of this important local story. Anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.