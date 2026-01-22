You can have a job at new Petersburg casino in weeks through Richard Bland College Dealer Institute program

PETERSBURG, Va. — A job loss turned into a winning hand for Jennifer Morgan, who recently graduated from Richard Bland College's Dealer Institute and landed a career in the gaming industry.

Morgan was laid off from her previous job and found herself searching for something new and challenging. That's when she discovered the 12-week Dealer Institute program at Richard Bland College.

"I was laid off and I was looking for something new and something that could be challenging and interesting for my brain," Morgan said. "I ran across the opportunity from RBC and decided to give it a shot."

The program, which launched nearly a year ago, is a partnership between Richard Bland College, Live Casino Virginia, and the city of Petersburg. Students receive training at little to no cost, making it accessible to community members seeking new career opportunities.

"It was subsidized by the casino and the city of Petersburg and RBC as well. It was no cost to me or at least very little cost and it made it a great chance to see what I could do," Morgan said.

The 12-week program doesn't just provide education, it comes with job placement. Graduates walk away with both a certificate and a job offer from the casino.

Morgan isn't the only success story. Fellow graduate Chris Carol describes his new career as the best job he's ever had.

"It's the coolest job I've ever had. I get to come in here and actually play games and have fun and that's pretty sweet," Carol said.

The program offers additional benefits beyond immediate employment. Several graduates have already been offered supervisory positions, and the dealer license is transferable to other states.

"The awesome part is if I move, I relocate, I can use it in other states and that's the coolest part is that you're not just stuck in Virginia," Carol said. "We've got people coming from Maryland coming from Pittsburgh coming from all over just to come to Petersburg and try to get back to the community and be a part of the team too."

The Dealer Institute has completed two cohorts since October, with a third scheduled for February. For Morgan, the program represents more than just job training – it's part of a larger workforce development initiative.

"RBC it's really working to make sure that they have programs in place for students and for community members to have workforce opportunities. They've got a whole workforce development program, and this is part of that and I think that's really a fantastic pathway for local people to be able to find good paying work and really bring life to our community here," Morgan said.

