How Richmond International Airport is preparing for winter storm

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond International Airport is warning passengers that flights may be delayed or canceled due to an incoming winter storm, urging travelers to check their flight status and schedules regularly.

The airport is taking proactive measures to handle the severe weather conditions. Officials say they will pre-treat surfaces including roads, parking lots and walkways before the storm arrives.

During the storm, crews will work alternating 12-hour shifts around the clock to handle snow removal operations. As a preventative measure, the top level of the parking decks has been closed.

Troy Bell with RIC advises passengers to plan ahead even if their flights remain on schedule.

"Even if the airport's clear, we're back up, we've recovered, everything's up and operating, be mindful of roadway conditions on the way out and you might build in a little bit more time so you have safe travel coming out to RIC," Bell said.

Bell also warns that flights could still be canceled or delayed due to storm impacts at passengers' destinations, encouraging travelers to monitor updates from their airlines closely.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.