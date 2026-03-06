Remembering Scooter: Chesterfield Sheriff's Office mourns death of longtime patrol horse

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — The Chesterfield County Sheriff's Office is mourning the loss of a longtime patrol horse.

Scooter, a 22-year-old dark bay quarter horse, died Thursday after a long battle with health issues, according to a social media post from the sheriff's office.

Scooter worked in law enforcement for 15 years, four of those years were with the sheriff's office. He was the first horse to join the sheriff's office when Sheriff Karl Leonard established the mounted unit in 2022.

The sheriff's office said Scooter was known for his calm demeanor during high sensory environments.

"Scooter was a trusted partner to his mounted deputies, performing with excellence and pride while on patrol and providing a level of security for our court campuses that just cannot be equaled from a vehicle," the sheriff's office said. "He always brought a smile to the faces of citizens, adults and children alike, wherever he was."

Scooter's handler, Deputy Acuff, said, "to Scooter, there were no strangers, only friends he hadn't yet met."

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube