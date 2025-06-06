Watch Now
Remembering Dr. Lucille M. Brown: Longtime Richmond educator, former RPS superintendent has died

Top stories and weather in Richmond, Virginia on June 6, 2025
Dr. Lucille M. Brown
RICHMOND, Va. — Dr. Lucille M. Brown, a longtime educator who served Richmond Public Schools for 38 years, has died.

Her alma mater, Virginia Union University, shared the news on Friday, along with a tribute.

Dr. Brown graduated from VUU in 1950 and started teaching in Fairfax County before becoming a biology teacher at Armstrong High School in Richmond.

In 1974, she became principal of Armstrong and ended up making her way to higher administration, becoming assistant superintendent for secondary education in 1985 and assistant superintendent for instruction in 1989.

Dr. Brown was the first Black woman to be superintendent of Richmond Public Schools, a position she held from 1991 to 1994. In total, she worked in public education for 41 years.

"Beyond her administrative roles, Dr. Brown was deeply involved in community service," VUU said. "She served on the Virginia Union University Board of Trustees, the Board of the Heroes Foundation, and the Black History Museum and Cultural Center. Her memberships included the James River Valley Chapter of The Links, Inc., the Board of Directors for the Educational Advancement Foundation, and Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc."

RPS named Lucille M. Brown Middle School in Dr. Brown's honor.

VUU honored Dr. Brown with her royal jubilee weeks ago during commencement, which celebrated 75 years since her graduation. The university also honored her in 2024 during its Founders Day Convocation, and her portrait now hangs on campus.

"Dr. Lucille Brown was the embodiment of excellence, grace, and quiet strength," said Dr. Hakim J. Lucas, President and CEO of Virginia Union University. "She championed access to quality education, broke through barriers with dignity, and uplifted our community with integrity. Her leadership left an indelible mark on Virginia Union and beyond."

