Families honor young couple killed in black ice crash: 'God takes the best'

NEW KENT COUNTY, Va. -- A King William family came together in prayer Saturday to remember a young couple killed in a crash blamed on winter weather earlier this year.

Kayla Spurlock and Charles "Tuke" Fletcher III were in a wreck when their car hit black ice along Farmers Drive in New Kent County before they collided with another car in February. Both died at the scene and two people in the other car were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

“They were going to go somewhere; they were going to have a lot in life," Leslie Spurlock, Kayla's mother said. said.

Ms. Spurlock said the young couple had been dating for two years and was always together. She said they loved saving their money and were trying to start life together.

She said the pair was headed to their first day of work at their new job when the accident happened.

“Finally got the job and went to orientation that Monday and Tuesday was their first day on the floor for training," Spurlock said.

WTVR Family members pray at the site of the February crash that killed Kayla Spurlock and Charles "Tuke" Fletcher III.

Saturday was the first time Ms. Spurlock visited the site of the crash.

“If it wouldn’t have been ice on that road, my baby would still be here," Ms. Spurlock said. "It’s not fair, they was only 20 and 21. They just wanted a good life.”

Ms. Spurlock also believes that while the police report revealed neither were wearing their seat belt, she believes they both had them on, but took them off to try and get out and help one another.

“Maybe she was trying to get out or I don’t know," Ms. Spurlock said. "Maybe she looked over and saw Tuke."

While she and other family members are still grappling with the sudden losses, they plan to carrying their bright spirits with them.

"What they say, God takes the best. He took two precious souls when he took them two," Ms. Spurlock said.

Both families said they plan to adopt a highway in Tuke and Kayla's name. They also plan to work with VDOT to place a memorial at the site of the crash. The families also hope to start scholarships in honor of the couple.