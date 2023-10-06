Community remembering fallen Richmond fire battalion chief: His 'absence will be felt profoundly'

RICHMOND, Va. -- Community members are sharing stories as they remember the life of a Richmond Fire Department leader who suddenly passed away Thursday.

Hundreds of comments flooded the Richmond Fire Department's Facebook page after they announced the death of Battalion Chief Earl Dyer on the platform.

According to the department, Chief Dyer died following a sudden medical emergency Thursday morning.

Many on Facebook wrote about their connections to the Chief during his 40 years of service to the city of Richmond.

Former colleague and friend Art Tate said he was shocked upon learning the news. He said Dyers' dedication, expertise, and guidance were instrumental in shaping his career in the fire marshal’s office.

“Let us strive to be like Earl, extending a helping hand whenever we can, and reminding those around us that they are not alone in their struggles,” Tate wrote.

Beyond serving as a role model, Tate said Dyer became a great friend. He described his sense of humor as infectious, said he never shied away from helping others, and always was someone anyone could turn to for advice.

According to Tate, the fire department was Earl's second family, and his passing will leave a void that cannot be easily filled.

“I know that Earl's absence will be felt profoundly. Let us come together as a tight-knit community, supporting one another, and honoring Earl's memory through our continued dedication to our shared mission of keeping our community safe,” Tate shared.

The Virginia Fire Prevention Association is another organization that paid tribute to Dyer. They said Dyer was an active member of the organization and was a “fixture” at many conferences.

They said he was an advocate for the Virginia code development process.

The city in their statement called Dyer a man of the highest ethics, integrity, and strong moral compass.

They are providing grief counseling and support for anyone who needs it.

